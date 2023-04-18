Accident involving truck kills one person in Ntcheu

A truck in Ntcheu has hit to death one person and has also plowed into three vehicles.

Ntcheu Police spokesperson Rabecca Ndiwate has confirmed the accident, saying eight other people have sustained injuries following the accident.

According to Ndiwate, the loaded truck with registration number BJ 2227 was coming from Dedza going to Balaka.

At the old depot within Ntcheu Town, the truck hit one person who has since died.

The truck also plowed into three vehicles injuring eight people who were in the vehicles. The injured persons have been taken to Ntcheu District Hospital.

The accident has occured hours after a truck with an abnormal load on Sunday collided with a pickup in Kasungu, killing the driver of the pickup identified as Steven Kamowa.

