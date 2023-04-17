Water ministry warns of floods in lakeshore districts

The Ministry of Water and Sanitation through the Department of Water Resources has warned people in lakeshore districts in Malawi to brace for floods.

A statement released on Monday 17th April, signed by secretary for water and sanitation Elias Chimulambe, indicates that rivers in Dwangwa, South Rukuru/North Rumphi, Nkhotakota lakeshore, North Rukuru, Songwe/Lufira and Karonga Lakeshore catchments will experience high water levels.

The ministry says the said high water levels are expected between 16th and 20th April 2023 and this is due to heavy rainfall in Lakeshore Districts as per weather forecast by Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Service.

“The Ministry would, therefore, like to issue a general notice to the public about the possibility of flooding of most rivers in the Lakeshore districts of Karonga, Rumphi, Nkhatabay and Nkhotakota,” reads part of the statement.

The Ministry has then urged the general public in the affected areas to refrain from settling in and crossing the flooded rivers and streams and to be alert when visiting these areas.

The communities around the mentioned areas, are also advised to utilise the Community Based Flood Early Warning Systems (CBFEWS) installed in some rivers to prevent loss of life caused by floods.

The public is further advised to pay attention to the continuously available weekly updates on floods from the Department of Water Resources (DWR) to be kept safe from any flood related threats.

Some of rivers expected to experience high water levels include: Dwangwa, Kafyololoka, Mpasadzi, Luwelezi, Milenje, Pwazi, Rupashe in Dwangwa catchment: Chambo, Lufira, Mbalizi, Sekwa, Kyungu, Makeye and Songwe in Songwe/Lufira.

It is further reported that Kaombe, Likoa, Lufulizi, Mbambara and Nkula in Nkhotakota Lakeshore Catchment: Lwasha, Wayi, Hara, Nyungwe and Wovwe in Karonga Lakeshore Catchment: Luwewe, South Rukuru, Kasitu, Lunyangwa, Lusangazi, South Rukuru and Luviri will as well experience these high water levels.

Follow us on Twitter: