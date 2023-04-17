ESCOM prepaid system down since yesterday

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says it is working to restore its prepaid vending system which has been down since Sunday.

In a statement yesterday, ESCOM said a technical problem has resulted in failure of the vending system.

“Work to restore our pre-paid vending system is estimated to last 48 hours from the time the technical fault occured,” ESCOM said in the statement posted on its Facebook Page.

The system failure has left some ESCOM customers without electricity as they are failing to buy electricity tokens.

In comments on the Facebook post, customers have urged the electricity supplier to provide users with an alternative for purchasing electricity tokens.

