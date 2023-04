A third year University of Malawi (UNIMA) student has been arrested for allegedly stealing laptops from fellow students.

The suspect has been identified as Martin Kachigayi, 26.

Zomba Police Station Spokesperson, Patricia Sipiliano, said it is suspected that the student has been stealing laptops and phones belonging to his colleagues.

Kachigayi hails from Budonda village in the area of Traditional Authority Kameme in Chitipa district.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24