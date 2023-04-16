Giving Tuesday to set footprints in Malawi

Giving Tuesday, an American non-profit making Global Movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world, is set to expand its activities in the country.

The Movement, according to Charles Sinetre, Executive Director for Nkhadze Youth Alive Organization (NAYORG) who is also Global Leader for the Movement in Malawi, says they intend to advocate the act of generosity through giving to the vulnerable and marginalized communities in the country.

According to Sinetre, there are still a lot of people that needs to be cared for either through giving them something or simply our attention.

”Across the World and of course in Malawi, there are a lot of people living in abject poverty. I think if we can all reach out to them with our helping hand without expecting benefits in return, the world would be a better place to live in,” said Sinetre.

Going under the philosophy, ”It’s not about how much you have to share, but rather, how much you care to share,” Giving Tuesday Malawi believes that even a little contribution can make a great impact in someone’s life.

As a non-profit making Movement, Giving Tuesday Malawi appeals for support from the corporate world, well-wishers and people of goodwill in order to enable them execute their operations in the country.

Initiated in 2012 in the United States of America by Henry Timms, the Movement has globally received support from the Bill and Mellinda Gates Foundation, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, the Ford Foundation, the Ford Motor company, PayPal and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.

Meanwhile, plans are underway for the grand launch of the Movement in the country which will be followed by similar occasions in all the three regions of the country.

