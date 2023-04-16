Chilima hails Catholic Church for buying bank

Vice President Saulos Chilima has said it is important for the church to be independent and one way of doing this is what Lilongwe Archdiocese has done by buying a bank in Malawi.

Chilima was speaking at Maula Cathedral in Lilongwe when he attended the Eucharistic celebration that was held to launch the Centenary Bank of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lilongwe.

He said for the church to be successful it has to be independent.

“Today we are celebrating that the vision of the Archbishop George Desmond Tambala and all catholic members of the Lilongwe Archdiocese has come true. We have been dreaming to have the bank and here is the Centenary Bank therefore it is very important to support the bank by opening bank accounts at the Centenary Bank,”Chilima added.

Chilima therefore urged the board and management of the bank to motivate its employees so that the existing customers and those that will come in as additional customers help the bank to make more profits.

Speaking earlier, Archbishop George Desmond Tambala urged people to support the bank by opening bank accounts at the bank and encouraged parishes to utilise the bank by depositing church offerings.

He encouraged Christians to have a saving culture for them to be economically empowered.

Currently, the bank has 14 branches and three microfinance outlets and is planning to open more in the future.

