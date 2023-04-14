DPP fires Mchacha for ‘opposing’ APM endorsement

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has fired governor for the southern region, Charles Mchacha, for reportedly opposing the endorsement of party leader Peter Mutharika’s as the party’s torchbearer for the 2025 presidential elections.

Organising secretary for the party Chimwemwe Chipungu has told the local media that Mchacha has been replaced by Thompson Kamangira.

“It’s just a strategy as we are approaching the elections,” said Chipungu.

Reports indicate that Mchacha is against the endorsement of Mutharika as a presidential candidate for the party in the 2025 elections.

DPP committees in the Southern and Central regions have already endorsed Mutharika as the party’s candidate.

However, some DPP Members of Parliament said yesterday they are against the endorsement and they encouraged Mutharika to contest at the party’s convention if he wants to be the party’s torchbearer.

Mutharika who ruled Malawi from 2014 to 2020 has not confirmed his interest to contest but said in an interview recently that he will announce his decision before the party’s convention in July.

