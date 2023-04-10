Malawians with no travel documents sent back from Mozambique

Passengers travelling from Malawi to South Africa without travel documents have been sent back to Malawi after the buses they were travelling in were intercepted in Mozambique.

Malawi Consul General in Tete Mozambique, Happy Saka, has told the local media that the buses were intercepted on Sunday.

Saka said a total of 34 passengers have been sent back to Malawi because they had no travel documents.

According to Saka, after getting a tip from Mozambican security agents that the two buses were travelling from Malawi to South Africa with illegal migrants on board, the consulate with the help of Mozambican Police mounted a roadblock at Zambezi River and managed to intercept the buses.

The migrants were handed over to Mozambican Police and Mozambican Immigration to facilitate their travel arrangements back to Malawi.

It is alleged migrants who travel to South Africa without travel documents bribe officials on roadblocks in order to exit Malawi and pass through Mozambique.

