Mzuzu Council faulted for leniency in relocating vendors

By Clive Mwafulirwa

Market vendors in Mzuzu City have faulted Mzuzu City Council officials for being lenient in chasing vendors operating along the streets.

The complainants said illegal market structures are sprouting unhindered in undesignated and prohibited spaces in the city, disrupting urban master plans in the process as well as affecting vendors operating in Mzuzu designated market.

Speaking in an interview, Mzuzu City Market chairperson Alexander Sikwese said buyers barely enter the markets as they are served by vendors in the streets.

“Vendors operating in designated places feel insecure due to the councils’ failure to put strict laws and relocate street vendors to the recommended spaces,” said Sikwese.

Commenting on the matter, Public Relations Officer for Mzuzu City Council, Macdonald Gondwe, said the council is strategizing operations and involving relevant stakeholders in order to relocate street vendors.

Gondwe further said the council is planning to initiate a persuasive and comprehensive way of relocating these vendors as the market law stipulates that sellers in the city should discharge their businesses from designated places.

“We have been working hand in hand with the police in attempt to relocate these vendors who think there are no spaces in the markets but we still experience resistance from these vendors. Those conducting their businesses inside designated spaces should remain calm as the council is going to relocate vendors in the streets using a persuasive way,” said Gondwe.

Mzuzu City has three markets namely Main Market, Ndata market also known as flea market and Matabwa market and there is a lot of space in these markets.

However, some vendors sell their items along the streets and they resist attempts by the council to remove them.

