Mzuzu cases: Marburg Virus ruled out

Ministry of Health says Marburg Virus Disease has been ruled out in five patients who were isolated at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

Yesterday, authorities at Mzuzu Central Hospital said five people were isolated over suspected Marburg infections.

Hospital Director Ted Bandawe said two were being treated for typhoid fever while the other three were being treated for adult measles.

In a statement today, Ministry of Health said clinical examination and further laboratory investigations have ruled out Marburg Virus Disease and the patients were treated for other conditions.

“A sample was taken from one of the patients and has been sent to South Africa for confirmation. One patient has since been discharged. The remaining four have improved greatly,” says the statement signed by Secretary for Health Dr Charles Mwansambo.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has assured the public that it has put in place to prevent, manage and control Marburg Disease Virus the country.

Marburg virus is a hemorrhagic fever virus of the Filoviridae family of viruses and a member of the species Marburg. It causes Marburg virus disease in primates, a form of viral hemorrhagic fever. The virus is considered to be extremely dangerous.

