TNM Mpamba agent arrested for allegedly killing customer

A 24-year-old TNM Mpamba Agent identified as Obed Phiri has been arrested for allegedly killing a client who wanted to withdraw money at his booth.

Mzimba Police Deputy publicist, John Nyirongo, has identified the victim as Chawezi Phiri.

According to Nyirongo, the customer Chawezi asked the agent Obed to allow him insert his simcard in Obed’s phone to check his mobile money balance.

However, Chawezi’s simcard was not working in Obed’s phone.

Obed then gave the simcard back to Chawezi who declined it, claiming that Obed had swapped the card with another one.

The accusation angered Obed and he got out of his booth and started assaulting Chawezi while shouting for help.

Obed claimed that Chawezi was a thief, thereby attracting a mob which helped the suspect in assaulting Chawezi.

The victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at Malidadi Health Centre and postmortem indicated that death was due to internal bleeding.

