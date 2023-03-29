Students mobilise items worth K2 million for Cyclone Freddy victims

Students in Blantyre have donated relief items worth over K2 million to Cyclone Freddy survivors at Nkolokoti camp in Machinjiri, Blantyre.

One of the students Atikonda Nchingula who is in form four at Maranatha Academy said upon seeing the devastation that has been caused by the floods induced by cyclone Freddy, they were compelled to do something to ease the pain on survivors.

She said the students mobilised some resources amongst themselves and from staff members and on Sunday 26th March, 2023 they visited their neighbouring Nkolokoti camp where they donated some relief items to over 40 households.

“These people are closer to our school and we just needed to do something,” said Nchingula.

Nchingula further said they donated maize flour, beans, bonya, salt, sugar and soap among others to over 40 families and she added that the initiative has cost them over K2 million.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries at Nkolokoti camp, James Kaonje said the donation was so timely and he has since commended the female students for the idea to support them.

“We are very thankful to Maranatha Girls Academy for the donation, especially coming from students who also look up to parents or guardians for support. We urge other schools to emulate this example by Maranatha Academy,” said Kaonje.

Meanwhile, the school management is planning to go as far as Chikwawa, Phalombe and other districts where cyclone freddy has also caused havoc to many Malawian families.

He said the school is trying to complement government’s efforts to reach out to survivors.

In Malawi, the impact of Cyclone Freddy has killed 676 people and has left. Over 500,000 displaced.

