Malawi Police recover stolen MBC gun

Police in Ndirande are keeping in custody Innocent Manasa aged 22 for stealing a gun from two security guards for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) in Chirimba.

Ndirande Police Station spokesperson Superintendent Kelvin Nyirenda said the theft occurred on March 10, 2023 at around 03:00 Am in Chirimba.

He said detectives from Chirimba Police Unit through an Intelligence driven operation have managed to arrest Innocent Manasa in Chirimba and also recovered a Bioto Pump Gun and four (4) live ammunitions which the suspect stole from the MBC guard who was fast asleep.

The suspect revealed to police that during the time of the theft that the two guards were asleep and the gun was left at a corner unattended.

This enabled the suspect to jump into the compound with ease and managed to steal the said items plus a cellphone and boots.

After the matter was reported to Ndirande Police Station, the two guards were detained for questioning since they failed to give an account of the missing items.

Upon being taken to the crime scene, the suspect demonstrated to the Police how he managed to steal the gun without being noticed.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer charges that have been leveled against him.

Innocent Manasa hails from Namagonya Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo District.

