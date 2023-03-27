St Andrews teachers demand resignation of headteacher

Teachers at Saint Andrews International Primary School in Blantyre are on strike as they are demanding the resignation of the school’s headteacher Naomi Charles.

Speaking to the local media, the teachers have accused their headteacher of creating a hostile working environment at the school.

The teachers are also not happy over the way finances are being handled at the institution.

One of the teachers, Frances Clarke, has told the local media that they will only cancel the strike after their demands are met.

The industrial action comes days after Minister of Education Madalitso Wirima appointed a new board for the school following a court ruling placing the school in the hands of Ministry of Education.

When contacted by the local media, chairperson of the board Luis Gadama asked for time before commenting.

Last month, parents at the school also demanded the resignation of Charles over alleged lack of accountability and cross incompetence.