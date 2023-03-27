Roads Fund Administration impressed with quality of roads in Zomba

Board chairperson of Roads Fund Administration (RFA) Mathews Chikankheni says the roads which are being constructed in Zomba are of high quality.

Chikankheni expressed appreciation on the quality of Zomba City roads after touring roads that are under construction with funding from the RFA.

He said that the roads are of higher quality than roads constructed in other cities saying the contractors in Zomba know their job.

“Let me commend Zomba City Council for utilizing well financial resources we allocated for roads project, we also appreciate quality of work,” Chikankheni added.

Mayor for Zomba City, Councilor, Davie Maunde hailed the RFA for providing funding for the city roads project and for inspecting the works.

Some of the roads under construction are Sikinala -Sogoja , Ndola and St. Mary’s

In the 20223/24 national budget, K2 billion has been allocated for construction of city roads.

