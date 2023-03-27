Flames ready for Egypt encounter, says Marinica

Coach of the Malawi National team, Mario Marinica has expressed confidence ahead of the African Cup of Nations Qualification match against Egypt on Tuesday.

Marinica made the remarks during a press conference held at Bingu National Stadium on Monday after the team’s final training session.

The Coach clarified that the team’s philosophy is not to defend and remained confident that they may qualify besides the outcome of the match with Egypt since they have two more games to play.

“We are well prepared, we want to put behind the bad day in office we had in Cairo and try to play better than we did in the second half,” he said.

Captain of the Flames, John Banda has called on the nation’s support ahead of the fixture.

“We are sorry that things didn’t go as planned in Cairo, they capitalized on our mistakes, however, tomorrow is a different day and we know it’s an important game,”he said.

Reported by Twimepoki Mangani