Machinga Police meet chiefs over theft of goods from trains

Machinga Police have called on traditional leaders along rail line at Traditional Authority Mizinga to sensitise their subjects that they should refrain from stealing goods transported by Central East African Railways (CEAR) on Limbe-Nacala rail line.

Machinga Police Station Officer, Superintendent Steven Tambala, made the call at Machinga Police Station during a meeting that discussed safety of goods transported by rail by CEAR

Tambala said Machinga Police received numerous complaints from CEAR on stolen goods on transit at Traditional Authority Mizinga’s area.

He added that CEAR complained mostly on syphoning of locomotive fuel from tankers, theft of wheat and vandalism of rail line.

The Station Officer observed that this was a setback to the company’s economic strides.

He therefore proposed that there should be special village or area level committees that should be tasked to stop the trend.

Tambala cautioned that police will not hesitate to bring to justice anyone found stealing from the locomotives.

“Make sure that no one steals property from the trains and also make sure people refrain from vandalizing property along the railway line,” he said.

Community Policing Coordinator at Machinga Police, Sub lnspector, Masautso Katemera encouraged the traditional leaders to form crime prevention structures that should check on crime in their respective areas.

He therefore assured the traditional leaders that Machinga Police will work closely with the traditional leaders and community level crime prevention structures to intensify security of rail goods along the railway line.

Sub lnspector Katemera added that Machinga Police will also provide training to ensure the crime prevention committees remain vibrant and effective in their efforts to prevent theft and vandalism of goods apart from providing them with equipment such as whistles, security torches and reflector jackets

Traditional Authority Mizinga hailed the police for deciding to hold the interface meeting and pledged that he will establish village level crime prevention structures.

He also asked the police to introduce a trophy that should be awarded to best performing crime prevention committees.

Traditional Authority Mizinga said this will be motivation for hard work among the committees.

