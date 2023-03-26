Government warns on abuse of girls in camps

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza has warned that government will deal with anyone found abusing girls affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

Sendeza sounded the warning on Saturday after she cheered survivors of the cyclone at Dinde Camp in the area of Senior Chief Malemia in Nsanje district.

She expressed dissatisfaction with the people who take advantage over challenges survivors are facing in camps.

The minister also extended the warning to all people who are taking advantage of the condition of the survivors to abuse the elderly and the disabled who are seeking refuge in the camps.

“My ministry will make sure that all children and the elderly, especially those in camps, are protected from any form of abuse. Everyone found doing the malpractice will face the Law.

“I came here to appreciate challenges girls are facing and encourage them to go back to school once the situation normalises. Women, girls, the elderly and those with disabilities are more vulnerable when disasters strike the communities,” the Minister said.

She, therefore, assured the survivors that government is doing everything possible to make sure that all affected persons should be assisted accordingly.

On this note, the minister thanked all non-governmental organisations and the international community for their timely support towards the response to the cyclone.

The Minister distributed various food and non-food items including dignity kits to the survivors.

One of the beneficiaries who received a dignity kit, Eliza John from Group Village Chiphwembe, Traditional Authority Malemia said the donation has come at the right time as she is excepting to give birth soon.

Reported by Robert Nayeja

