Cyclone Freddy: Relief items from Tanzania arrive in Malawi

Relief items from United Republic of Tanzania for survivors of Cyclone Freddy have started trickling into the country with the first 16 out of the designated 37 trucks arriving through Songwe Border on Wednesday.

The first 16 trucks which carried 195 metric tonnes of maize flour, 31 tents with a capacity of 20 people for each, 6000 pieces of blankets and boxes of assorted medicine arrived at the Songwe border around 8:30 am before proceeding to Blantyre.

The truck’s convoy commander, Lieutenant (Lt) Colonel George Kamya said the extent of Cyclone Freddy’s damage compelled the Republic of Tanzania to assist the people of Malawi.

“We understand that you lost a lot of people, and there is also huge damage to the infrastructure. So, the United Republic of Tanzania decided to assist through the provision of relief materials. We expect to bring much more to Malawi.

“We don’t expect what we have brought will solve all the problems being faced due to the cyclone, but we believe the assistance will have an impact. As good neighbours, it is just a token, to encourage you and sympathize with you,” Kamya said.

Assistant Director Responsible for Operations and Coordination in the Tanzanian Prime Minister’s Office Lt Col Selestine Musalamado said the remaining trucks are already in transit and will be arriving in Malawi anytime.

Musalamado further said the United Republic of Tanzania under the directive of President Samia Suluhu Hassan has already assisted Malawi with US$300,000 cash.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Republic of Malawi, District Commissioner (DC)for Karonga Rodrick Mateauma said the disaster that has befallen the country is the first of its kind and that the assistance from Tanzania will go a long way in serving the affected people.

Reported by Tiwonge Kampondeni

