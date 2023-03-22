Bushiri disburses cash to 200 households

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has today started disbursing cash to flood survivors in eight camps which he adopted in the area of Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje district, with a 72-year-old granny getting K2 million.

Prophet Bushiri started distributing relief items to 700 adopted families on Tuesday morning 21st March through a helicopter which he hired from South Africa.

As of Wednesday evening, he had distributed relief packages to about 1000 households, which is 300 households more than the adopted 700.

The ECG Jesus Nation Church has also disbursed cash to over 200 households ranging from K100 000 to K2 million depending on their needs and the cash is meant to help them restore and rebuild their homes.

Writing on his Facebook page after the disbursement, Bushiri said with schools resuming and also with the burden of keeping people in camps, the only best way to help the victims is to build their capacity so that they quickly rebuild their homes.

He further said it is an honour to serve the affected families and he has since promised to be there for them on every step of their way in the rebuilding process.

“Some became widows overnight, others became orphans. What is even more heartbreaking to hear is that, some of their family members are still missing. They never thought nor imagined that such fate would befall them.

“We have sent food to many families in our targeted camps as well as, home utilities and some cash gifts to aid them in rebuilding their homes. We have also put security measures with their leaders for the safety of their financial packages. Glory be to God who loves His people!,” wrote Bushiri on his Facebook page.

One of the receipients of K2 million, Magret Nthalika, 72, whose house and property were all washed away, thanked Bushiri for helping her with food and money which she said will help her build a strong, modern house.

“I am so happy that I have gotten this money. It will help me build a modern house, and am really thankful to Prophet Bushiri for being so kind to me. I had no hope, may God bless him more” reacted Nthalika who was over the moon.

Acording to Bushiri, about K350 million of the budgeted K500 million has been spent both in provision of relief packages and funds disbursements.

It is reported that the ECG leader will next week return to the areas he adopted to asses the progress of our interventions and, again, to scale up assistance both in relief packages and cash disbursements.

He said he is hopeful that by mid-April, most of the people on his interventions will have their lives on a steady course to normalcy.

