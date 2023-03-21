Cyclone Freddy: 499 dead, 427 missing in Malawi

Soldiers searching for bodies

The number of people who have died due to impact of Cyclone Freddy in Malawi has reached 499 while the number of missing people has risen to 427 from 349.

This is according to Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

The department said yesterday that it had received rapid assessment reports from 15 affected councils, namely; Balaka, Blantyre City, Blantyre District, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Mangochi, Mulanje, Mwanza, Neno, Nsanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Zomba City and Zomba District.

“As of Monday, 20th March 2023, the number of displaced people is at 508,244, with 534 camps set to accommodate the displaced. The death toll has risen from 476 to 499, with 1,332 injuries. The number of reported missing persons is at 427 from 349,” reads part of the DoDMA statement.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), the Malawi Police Service (MPS), and the United Kingdom search and rescue teams continue their operations.

The MDF has been airlifting relief items, medical supplies, and personnel to places not accessible by road.

In addition, the helicopters dispatched by the governments of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Zambia continue airlifting relief assistance to areas that are inaccessible by road and water. The helicopters have also started airlifting people in need of medical attention from affected districts to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH).

