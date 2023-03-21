Cha Cha reaches out to Cyclone Freddy survivors in Phalombe

Chawezi Banda, daughter of late politician Aleke Banda, has donated assorted items to Cyclone Freddy survivors that are seeking refuge at Nalingula Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority Kaduya in Phalombe District.

Chawezi also known Cha Cha has donated items include, washing soap, sugar, salt, flour, cooking oil, soya pieces, plastic plates, cups and sanitary buckets.

Cha Cha was the first individual to make a donation at this camp.

Speaking in an Interview, Cha Cha said as a Malawian she felt bad that many lives were lost and survivors had lost everything and that necessitated her to reach out.

“It is sad that we have lost family and friends. However, the survivors also need our help because some of them lost almost everything and their houses swept away. Let us show them love as we are sharing the little we have,” she said.

She added that sharing is caring and pledged to keep supporting whenever she can.

One of the survivors, who is also a trending Musician from the area, Gibo Pearson, thanked Cha Cha for the support and further asked well-wishers to emulate what ChaCha has done.

“People here are happy because of the support they have received.

“We have other camps Phalombe hostinmg flood survivors who also require humanitarian assistance. I am asking well-wishers to assist these camps,” said Pearson.

Phalombe is one of the districts that were heavy affected by Cyclone Freddy which has displaced over 500,000 people and killed 499 people in Malawi.

