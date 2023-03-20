Malawi Police recover body of person with albinism in Phalombe

The body of 39-year-old Anjati Namanya, a person with albinism who went missing on January 28 this year, has been found in Phalombe.

The body was found in a decomposed state with limbs and private parts chopped off.

South Eastern Region Spokesperson Edward Kabango has told the local media that the body was found stuck on the bank of Namithiri River.

It is believed that Namanya’s assailants buried the body in a shallow grave and it was exposed following floods induced by Cyclone Flood.

Postmortem by health personnel revealed that Namanya died as a result of the amputation of the limbs.

Following Namanya’s disappearance in February, police arrested seven suspects who are currently on remand at Mulanje Prison.

Namanya hailed from Tezanga Village, Traditional Authority Chiwalo in Phalombe District.

