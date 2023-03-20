Malawi receives 40 metric tonnes of corn-soya blend from Mary’s Meals

To cushion the effects of the devastating Cyclone Freddy, Mary’s Meals International has donated 40 metric tonnes of corn-soya blend worth K35 million to the Ministry of Education.

Speaking at Lunzu Primary School after the donation, Country Director for Mary’s Meals, Angela- Chipeta Khonje, said the organization is very committed to making sure that people are saved in these hard times.

“We are very touched as an organization with the huge damage caused by the cyclone. Our commitment is to see to it that human life is saved by providing people with something to eat. The aftermath of Cyclone Freddy is very huge and we felt to donate towards cushioning the situation,” she said.

Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima , described the donation valued at thirty-five million Kwacha as timely and thanked the organization for lending a hand during this time of crisis.

“This donation is very timely, the 40 metric tonnes of corn-soya blend from Mary Meals will go a long way towards assisting the children and survivors of the Tropical cyclone Freddy,” she said.

The minister further appealed to all stakeholders – the international community, development partners, no-governmental organizations that specialize in meeting the needs of specific groups, as well as individuals, to render the much-needed assistance in the camps.

“I would like to most sincerely, thank Mary’s Meals, as one of the

stakeholders in the School Feeding

Programme, for quickly responding to the call by His Excellency the President, with a donation of Corn Soya Blend (CSB) to feed

people in camps as breakfast,” she said.

Member of Parliament for Blantyre North East, Fidson Saimon Chisesele, said Mary’s Meals are long-time friends and have been helping in reducing school dropout rates in his constituency with their School Feeding programmes.

In the Southern Region, the Ministry has since closed schools in the ten districts of the Southern Region that have been affected by Cyclone Freddy. Students will report for classes on 17th April 2023 when third term commences.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24