Bushiri helicopter arrives in Malawi

A helicopter that has been hired by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has arrived in the country through Chileka Airport for distribution of relief items to over 600 families in Mulanje.

Adressing the media, Bushiri said distribution of relief items in eight camps which he adopted, will start tomorrow Tuesday and says the whole project is worth over K500 million.

He said he wants to make sure that people in the camps which he has adopted, should build back their houses as soon as possible and he has assured the affected families that he will be providing them with food throughout the year.

Bushiri on Saturday announced to have adopted eight camps from Namulenga area in the area of Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje West Constituency which have been heavily affected by the cyclone.

In Malawi, Cyclone Freddy has killed over 500 people.

As of Sunday, 19th March 2023, the number of the displaced people was at 490,098 with 533 camps set to accommodate the displaced. The number of injured was 918 injuries while 349 people were missing.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24