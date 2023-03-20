Balaka Secondary School students told to go back to school

The South-East Education Division (SEED) has has urged Balaka Secondary School to return to school, saying the institution will not be closed despite students vacating the school premises due to poor diet.

Malawi24 understands that the students left the school to their respective homes during the wee hours of Sunday.

A visit by Malawi24 to the institution found a deserted campus with no visibility of any single student.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a group of students who were found loitering around Balaka bus depot said they were tired of receiving a poor diet.

“It’s their tendency to give us food which is not well prepared. For instance, yesterday, we were served with Nsima which had a bad taste and odour. We complained but to no avail,” one of the students said.

But responding to the concern after a day-long meeting with concerned parties, South East Education Division Manager Msakatiza MacAuden blamed students for taking action without following required protocol.

“There was no tangible reason for the students to abandon the campus. In fact, we have established that the students wanted to go home after they heard that other schools have been closed due to Cyclone Freddy,” MacAuden said.

He has since advised the students to go back to the campus as the institution shall resume normal classes today.

