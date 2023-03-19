Chakwera grateful for support towards Cyclone Freddy survivors

President Lazarus Chakwera has hailed various partners within and outside the country for coming in with different support at a time the country is passing through a lot due to the Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

The president made the remarks Sunday when he cheered victims of the Cyclone who are camping at St Augustine 2 in the area of Senior Chief Chowe in Mangochi district.

Said Chakwera: “I am grateful to partners who are in the NGO sector both national and international, companies as well as other countries for swiftly coming in to support.

“Others have sent in both food and non food items while others have sent us helicopters for search and rescue. This means we have good neighbors who have demonstrated that they are with us always.”

President Chakwera further said he has talked to the Vice President of World Bank in the region who have been pumping in more resources for the Social Cash Transfer Program for further support.

“As it is now, food and accommodation are key but more importantly we need to look at how we can rebuild our roads and other lost infrastructure,” he added while calling for concerted efforts in order to achieve what he dubs “Operation Tigwirane Manja.”

On his part, Minister of Local Government, Richard Chimwendo Banda said the country has been hit hard following Tropical Cyclone Freddy but urged those affected and those concerned not to politicise support coming in but instead promote unity.

Paramount Chief Kawinga hailed the president for visiting the affected communities saying such gesture instills hope.

Reported by Steve Chirombo

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24