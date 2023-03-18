Camp volunteer arrested for theft of relief aid

Police in Blantyre have arrested 26-year-old Edward Walasi for stealing assorted items meant to benefit victims of cyclone Freddy at Manja Primary School Camp.

According to Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, deputy spokesperson for Blantyre Police, it is reported that, on March 17, 2023 at around 0700hours, the camp’s supervisor noted the missing of three donated sets of solar torches and two ordinary torches when she opened the storeroom.

She immediately reported the matter at Soche Police where investigations were carried out and led to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the said items whose value is around three hundred thousand kwacha.

Edward Walasi from Misesa village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre District, will appear before court soon to answer a charge of Theft.

Meanwhile, the district’s police

are informing the public that police listening units have been established in all camps to ensure the safety of lives and property.

