Cyclone Freddy claims one life, displaces thousands of people in Balaka

Authorities in Balaka have disclosed that Tropical Cyclone Freddy has claimed the life of a man aged 19 in the district.

The deceased, from the area of Sub-Traditional Authority Chakanza was reportedly missing after being swept away by raging water and his corpse was found yesterday.

The district has so far registered 11 injuries of which two people have been admitted at Machinga District Hospital and one is currently admitted at Phalula Health Centre, while the rest were treated as out-patients.

So far, one person is reportedly missing.

The deadly cyclone has also affected 8074 farmers, washing away 2415 hectares of crop field.

District Council spokesperson Mary Makhiringa, said the actual number of people affected by the cyclone is not yet known as assessment is currently underway.

She added that the exercise has been hampered by bad weather conditions as well as poor road network as most of the roads have been cut, rendering them impassable.

“Available data shows that 1402 households have been affected with 3271 people displaced in the areas of nine Traditional Authorities,” she said.

Some of the affected Traditional Authorities affected include Nsamala, Nyanyala, Kapalamula, Phimbi, Chamthunya, Mgomwa, Mpilisi, Chakanza and Matola.

Meanwhile, the district council is calling on well-wishers to help in cash and kind.

In the meantime, Balaka District council has set up 4 camps where the victims are seeking refuge.

Follow us on Twitter: