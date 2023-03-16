South African Airways returns to Malawi

Three years after suspending flights between South Africa and Malawi, South African Airways (SAA) has resumed operations between the two countries today.

The airline’s plane landed at Chileka in Blantyre this morning and another one at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe this afternoon.

Speaking at KIA, Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule said the airline will expand the businesses of Malawians and the tourism sector.

She added that the resumption of flights will make tourists to come to Malawi since now there are two airlines operating between Malawi and South Africa.

Chief executive officer of the South African Airways John Lamola narrated the potential that Malawi has in the tourism business and the hard work of the Malawi Embassy in South Africa to bring back the airline.

Lamola announced that the planes will be flying within and outside Malawi as SAA has added other new destinations among those that already existed.

KIA Airport acting chief commander Fredrick Chisepeya sad the resumption shows the trust SAA has in the airport and he promised that the airport will continue providing standard services.

He further added that the coming in of South African Airways will bring competition which will bring affordable prices.

South African Airways stopped flights to due to Covid-19 which led to lockdowns and a ban on flights.



Follow us on Twitter: