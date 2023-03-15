Bullets loan out seven players to two Super League clubs

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets has loaned out seven players to two TNM Super League teams ahead of the 2023 season.

Chikumbutso Salima, Mphatso Magaleta and Felix Demakude have been loaned out to Ekwendeni Hammers whilst Chimwemwe Yasin, Yamikani Mologeni, Rahaman John and Emmanuel Saviel have been sent to the newly promoted Bangwe All Stars.

According to a statement released by the club on Wednesday afternoon, the decision has been taken to allow the players to get exposed to top flight football in order to develop their careers.

“FCB Nyasa Big Bullets can confirm that it has loaned out seven players to two Super League clubs.

“The club has taken the move to allow the players, who are all going on a one-year loan deal, to get more playing time and experience in elite football as they continue to develop their game,” reads part of the statement.

Magaleta, who joined the team from Ntopwa FC struggled for a place in the main team as he only made less than five appearances in all the competitions.

“First team midfielder Mphatso Magaleta who moved to The People’s Team at the start of the 2022 campaign from Ntopwa Football Club, struggled to get more playing minutes under his belt in his debut season. He is now set to spend the upcoming season at Ekwendeni Hammers,” continued the statement.

The surprising decision is that of Salima who was a marvel to watch at the Reserve team. As people expected to see him earning an automatic promotion to the main team, the gifted winger will also spend the next twelve months at the Northern Region outfit.

“Magaleta will not be alone at the Northern Region outfit as our Reserves side duo of Felix Demakude and Chikumbutso Salima will finally get a taste of top-flight football with Hammers,” said the club.

Four more players will play for Bangwe All Stars for the next twelve months.

“The four are goalkeeper Rahaman John who finished last season with more clean sheets than any other Reserves goalkeeper in the Southern Region Football League’ Premier Division, defender Yamikani Mologeni who did not miss a single competitive game for our Reserves, creative midfielder Chimwemwe Yasin and forward Emmanuel Savile, who was the Reserves top-goal scorer in all the competitions in the 2022 season,” concluded the statement.

This is the second time for Bullets to send several of its Reserves Stars to Super League teams as part of preparing them for the main team. However, it’s only White Kitisen who returned to the club following the expiry of his one-year loan deal at Sable Farming.

