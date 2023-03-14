Govt extends suspension of classes

A classroom in Blantyre which is being used as a camp for people affected by floods

The Malawi Government through the Ministry of Education has extended to Friday 17th March suspension of classes in all southern region districts over Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

This is according to Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wilima who made the announcement on Tuesday, 14th March after visiting flood victims at Naotcha primary school in Chilobwe, Blantyre.

Kambauwa Wilima said the devastating effects of the cyclone in the southern districts have been dire, affecting schools and educational establishments to varying degrees, while some schools have been turned into holding camps for displaced communities.

“We have indeed extended the suspension from Tuesday to Friday 17th March and this is to try to cope with the after effects of the cyclone, including trauma from the damaged infrastructure, injury and loss of lives in some cases,” said Mbauwa Wilima.

According to a press statement from her ministry, school authorities have been directed to liaise with Engineers in the District Councils and the Education Infrastructure Management Unit (EIMU) in the Ministry of Education, to ascertain stability and safety of school infrastructure, in particular, dug out latrines, in order to prevent after-cyclone injuries.

The statement further encourages teachers and learners to use available online platforms and radio lessons and when physical classes resume on Monday, 20th March, 2023, teachers should provide remedial lessons to recover the lost time.

