Cyclone Freddy: FCB donates K100m

First Capital Bank has made a donation of K100 million to Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) which will assist people affected by Cyclone Freddy which has hit hard the southern part of Malawi.

Speaking during a cheque presentation ceremony on Tuesday at its offices in Blantyre, the bank’s Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said the donation is an expression of how the bank has been concerned about the grave destruction caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

Chirwa said the situation on the ground is critical and it is the bank’s duty and obligation to step in and bring some respite to those affected by the devastating effects of the Cyclone.

“Loss of lives, and damage to property and livelihoods will continue to linger and be long after the Cyclone has passed. As such, the Bank has decided to donate MK100 million to People Affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy as part of its response.

“The donation has been made to the Red Cross Society who will endeavour to ensure that the relief gets to intended people. For years, we have been part of Malawians in everything and that is why we make this donation today. You may recall that even last year we made similar donations,” Chirwa said.

Chirwa further added that the Bank will continue to support affected communities in the aftermath of this devastation.

National treasurer for Malawi Red Cross Society Stuart Limula, thanked FCB for the donation saying the situation is so much critical in the southern region.q

Limula assured the bank that the donation will reach the victims and further asked the corporate world to emulate the example by First Capital Bank saying there is need for more help.

“As Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) we are very much excited with this donation. I would like to ask the general public and various organisations to make more donations as First Capital Bank has done and we will deliver to the victims,” said Limula.

Meanwhile, death toll from the effects of Cyclone Freddy in Malawi has risen to 190.

