Cyclone Freddy: Death toll rises to 190

The death toll from the impact of Cyclone Freddy in Malawi has risen to 190.

Yesterday, the death toll was 99 but Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) says the number has now almost doubled.

Director responsible for recovery and resilience Peter Chimangeni has told the local media that 158 of the deaths are from Blantyre, Malawi’s commercial hub.

Over 584 people have been injured, 37 are missing and over 5000 have been displaced.

Government has since set up 57 camps for people who have been displace.

Meanwhile, Director for Climate Change and Meteorological Services Lucy Mtilatila has said that Cyclone Freddy has weakened and will die down by tomorrow.

Speaking to the local media, Mtilatila said the cyclone is currently in depression that is why the country is receiving rainfall today and tomorrow.

“Most of the models are showing that it is going to die down this time around. The chances of it intensifying are very slim as the conditions are not conducive,” she said.

Cyclone Freddy struck central Mozambique in Zambezia on 11 March before hitting Malawi on Sunday.

Freddy is arguably the longest-lasting tropical cyclone on record, having first made landfall in mid-February before afflicting Madagascar, Mauritius and Mozambique.

