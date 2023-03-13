Chakwera declares state of disaster in Southern Malawi

President Lazarus Chakwera who is currently outside Malawi has declared a state of disaster in the Southern Region due to the devastation that Cyclone Freddy has caused in the region.

In a statement today, Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba says Chakwera is concerned with the devastation brought by Cyclone Freddy

Zamba adds that government is responding to the disaster and is appealing for local and international support.

In the Southern Region, Cyclone Freddy has caused the deaths of 66 people and has damaged houses, roads and bridges.

It is expected that heavy rains will continue to fall in the region as the cyclone is still spinning in Malawi.

