13-year-old boy arrested for allegedly killing grandmother

Police in Kasungu are keeping in custody a 13-year-old Yelemia Salowana for killing his 78-year-old grandmother over K15,000 which the woman got from a social cash transfer program.

The elderly woman was a beneficiary of the social cash transfer called “Mtukula Pakhomo” and on March 7, 2023, she got paid.

Yelemia demanded the cash to use for tasks known to himself but the granny declined his request.

Later on 11 March, 2023, around 9:00 hours, the granny headed for the garden nearby the village.

Yelemia followed the woman. He then assaulted her to death, took the money and buried her body within the garden.

The granny’s son noted the missing of his mom and mobilized well-wishers to search for her alongside the suspect.

They found her buried under a freshly made ridge within the garden. Yelemia bolted but was later arrested by the Police.

Postmortem results indicate that death was due to loss of blood secondary to assault.

Yelemia Salowana Banda hails from Dambo village in the area of Traditional Athourity Lukwa in kasungu District.

He will answer charges of murder once investigations are completed.

