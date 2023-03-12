China completes Parliament Building maintenance work

Hara (L) and Long

China has completed maintenance works of the Malawi Parliament Building in Lilongwe which have cost K1.5 billion.

The People’s Republic of China provided to the Malawi Government a grant of USD1,500,000 for the maintenance works.

On Wednesday, People’s Republic of China, Ambassador Long Zhou and Speaker of Parliament of Malawi Gotani Hara signed a certificate for the completion of the works.

Speaking during the ceremony, ambassador Long Zhou said their intention is to further develop the cooperation and coordination that exists between the two countries.

“In recent years, the cooperation between our two parliaments has expanded. Last year, the Malawi-China parliamentary friendship was established and has been progressing very well and both sides look forward to further the coordination between the two legislatures,” he said.

Malawi News Agency reported that Hara hailed the continued support that Peoples Republic of China renders to the Government of Malawi and Parliament in particular.

Gotani, however, requested the Ambassador to assist in the transferring of skills and knowledge to the Malawi maintenance team through exchange visits noting that this is one key challenging area in Malawi.

She said the skills transfer will benefit the technicians and, at the same time they can also learn how to speak and read the mandarin for ease of communication and reading of manuals, as some system manuals are in Mandarin.

The Parliament Building was built in 2010 with a grant from the Chinese Government. The maintenance works were carried out following a request by the Speaker of Parliament.

