Kell Kay enlists Hyphen & Eli Njuchi for new single “Loss”

By Roy Kafoteka

Coming through as the first official release of the year, “Loss” ends the long-year hiatus from Kell Kay, and officially welcomes him back onto the Malawi urban scene as one of the industry’s top prominent R&B artists.

Continuing on as the R&B crooner that he is, Kell Kay announced the release of the newly inspired jam on Monday 6th March after its exclusive premiere on MBC Radio 2 FM’s popular radio show ‘Made On Monday’ hosted by Joy Nathu.

In the wake of its release, the song has since received massive positive responses from fans and the public alike as another banger from the favorited R&B artist.

If you are a fan of dancing then Kell Kay’s definitely got you covered on this one, as the song includes an uplifting tempo, with insightful vocals as each verse goes along.

The song features contributions from two of the industry’s great icons, Hyphen and Eli Njuchi to help lift up the song and breathe more life into the beat which has you singing along after each verse goes by. Drawing you closer, the song has you vibing, while you remember what each artist said and try to have you singing word by word as you re-imagine what the song talks about.

Following Kell Kay through social media, the artist had constantly been teasing his new song as he engaged with fans all the way up until its official drop.

In recognition, Kell Kay took the time to give thanks to all those who inspired the song and were with him in the journey and making of the project.

The musician thanked Tircky Beats, Hyphen, Eli Njuchi, Tuno, BFB, Stitch Fray and Kambwiri sisters.

“To everyone who loves my music🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 I work so hard day and night for you, it takes sleepless nights to come up with these songs and I am so thankful because of your support, sinenso oyimba popanda inuyo zikomo kwambili for everything,” he wrote on Facebook.

Kell Kay, real name Kelly Kambwiri is a Multi award winning Afro-Pop/R&B singer. He rose to fame on the Malawi music scene in 2014 with a song called, “Ndilore Ndipite” which took the industry by storm, catapulting him as one of the top artists to look out for on the urban scene.

Upon making an appearance and featuring on other people’s projects some of his songs include “Mayo Mayo”, “Mwano” (ft. Martse), “Basi” (ft. Saint), “Juju” (ft. Charisma & Provoice), “Nono” (ft. Macelba), “Mr Yesu” (ft. Gwamba), “I Will Be There”, and “Tabwela” from his latest album “Ndabwera Ndi Nkhani”.

