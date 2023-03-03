Bullets International tourney returns

The annual pre-season international bonanza hosted by FCB Nyasa Big Bullets returns on Friday with two Malawian teams facing competition from Mozambican sides.

It will surely be to the delight of many as the tourney, which was launched in 2019, has always been a great sharpener to clubs and such a feat to the fans starving of action during the off-season.

While the showdown is set to kick off tomorrow, we give you everything you need to know about the big event set for the country’s soccer mecca, the Kamuzu Stadium.

The teams involved

As it has always been in the past, four teams will comprise the three-day pre-season tourney. Two local clubs and two clubs from outside the country.

The bonanza, hosted by Bullets, will see The Peoples Team facing competition from local rivals Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and União Desportiva do Songo and Clube Ferroviário de Nampula of Mozambique.

How the participating teams fared in previous league campaigns in their country

The main hosts, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, are off the back of their 16th league championship triumph while their TNM Super League fellow, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers finished third in the 2022 standings.

Interestingly, we also have a third finisher and a league title winner of the previous season in the two visiting Mozambican sides.

With 50 points from 22 games, UD Songo won the Mozambican top-flight league Moçambola in 2022. That is ten points above Ferroviário de Nampula, a side that finished in third position.

King Lau, the Mozambican champions, who won a third championship in five years last season, remain unchanged.

Meeting just after winning the latest championship in their countries, Bullets and Songo will answer the question of greatness and most likely present a classic match of its own.

UD Songo vs Ferroviário de Nampula at 12h00

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets vs Mighty Mukuru Wanderers at 15h00

Sunday, 5th March 2023

Ferroviário de Nampula vs Mighty Mukuru Wanderers at 15h00

UD Songo vs FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at 15h00

Story by Nyasa Big Bullets Media

