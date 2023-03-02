SPARC pumps K3.2 million into business leaders summit

SPARC Systems has donated 3.2 million kwacha to the Malawi Confederation of Chambers and Industry (MCCCI) for this year’s business leaders summit.

The donation follows a call made by the latter as preparations for the 2nd edition of the summit are underway.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at the SPARC complex in Lilongwe, the managing director for SPARC, Wisely Phiri, pointed out the significance of partaking in the summit which provides an engagement platform for businesses in the private sector.

“As SPARC systems, we are willing to be part of the discussions that will find solutions for the country,” said Phiri.

He further emphasized the importance of partnerships in devising solutions to tackle the economic challenges facing the country.

In his words, Chancellor Kaferapanjira, Chief Executive officer for MCCCI, expressed gratitude to Sparc for their gesture pointing out that it will go a long way in making the summit memorable for the participants.

“We are extremely excited that SPARC Systems responded to our call for sponsorship which will give our participants something to take home,” said Kaferapanjira.

According to Kaferapanjira, this year’s summit will be held from the 27th to the 29th of April at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi under the theme “Transformational leadership in turbulent times”. He pointed out that despite the lessened impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the business sector continues to encounter challenges post-covid-19 pandemic.

“We are aware of how expensive commodities have become,” he said. He, however, stressed that the solutions lie within the business sector itself.

“We believe that the business community has a critical role in finding solutions in building an enabling environment,” said Kaferapanjira.

He highlighted that the summit is an opportunity for business gurus to share solutions on how they navigate the environment and run their businesses in these challenging times.

Kaferapanjira then applauded SPARC for the timely donation and has called upon other businesses in the private sector to follow suit.