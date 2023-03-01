Kampondeni removed as State House Director of Communications

President Lazarus Chakwera’s son in-law Sean Kampondeni has been removed as Director of Communications at the Malawi State House.

Kampondeni has made the announcement this afternoon during the Quarterly State House Brief which he hosted art Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Addressing the media towards the end of the briefing, Kampondeni said today’s briefing is his last as the Director of Communications as the President will soon appoint a new Director of Communications at State House.

He added that he is set to be given a new role at the State House.

“It has been a great honour to serve in this office. The president is keen on having me serving in another capacity,” said Kampondeni.

Kampondeni, who is married to Chakwera’s daughter Tapiwa, was appointed as State House Director of Communications and the president’s Executive Assistant in 2020, weeks after Chakwera was elected president of Malawi.

Kampondeni also worked with Chakwera during the president’s time as an opposition politician and during the campaign period for the presidential election.

However, the appointment of Kampondeni in 2020 was condemned by some quarters who accused Chakwera of nepotism.

