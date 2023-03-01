Crocodile attacks woman in Nsanje

A 43-year-old woman is missing in Nsanje after she was attacked by a crocodile on Monday night.

Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer Agness Zalakoma identified the woman as Mika Lampi from Lundu Village, Traditional Authority Malemia in Nsanje.

According to Zalakoma, the woman and her husband crossed a small stream on their way to their maize field at around 6PM. They went there to light fire to protect their crops from being damaged by hippos.

“They came back at around 7pm and as they were crossing back to their village, the was caught by a crocodile and disappeared,” said Zalakoma.

She added that efforts are underway to rescue the woman.

