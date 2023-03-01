CAF appoints Malawian officials for AFCON qualifiers

Nkhakananga (second from left) on duty

Referee Godfrey Nkhananga will lead a team of Malawian referees to take charge of next month’s 2023 U23 African Cup of Nations qualifying match between Sudan and Niger.

According to communication from CAF, Nkhakananga will be assisted by Clemence Kanduku and Bernadettar Kwimbira as first Assistant Referee and Second Assistant Referee respectively.

Gift Chicco will be the fourth official for the match that will take place at Omdurman-El Hilal Stadium on 28th March 2023.Somali’s Amir Abdi Hassan will be the Match Commissioner.

In a related development, CAF has also appointed Raphael Humba as Match Commissioner for a 2023 Afcon qualifying match between Zambia and Lesotho to be played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium of 23rd March 2023.

FAM Referees Development Officer Fredrick Kholopa said the appointment are a proof that CAF has confidence in the Malawian match officials.

“This shows that CAF has confidence in our match officials because we always get positive feedback from the Assessors whenever our referees have been given an international assignment so we have no doubt that they will perform to the best of their capabilities in this assignment,” said Kholopa.

Source: FAM

