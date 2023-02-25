MP wants Malawi primary school learners to be wearing trousers

Member of Parliament for Zomba Thondwe Constituency Roseby Gadama wants Malawi to allow both boys and girls learning in various primary schools to be wearing trousers.

According to a notice of a motion which Malawi24 has seen, the parliamentarian wants the learners to be allowed to put on trousers due to harsh cold weather in some parts of the country.

“… this house resolves that the Ministry of Education should review its school uniform policy to allow the learners to choose wearing of either long pants (trousers) by both male and female learners or dresses by girls and a pair of shorts by boys…,” reads part of the motion which Gadama is expected to move in Parliament.

The other reason for asking for the amendment of the school uniform policy is that in most schools, learners sit on the floor which makes it difficult for female learners to concentrate as they mind on covering themselves.

It further reads : “…That primary school learners mostly sit on classroom floors and as a result, young girls have difficulties in standing up and sitting down leading to loss of concentration in class as they have to continuously mind how to cover themselves appropriately.”

The development has received various reactions on the social media with others welcoming the idea while others are objecting it.

In Malawi, public primary school learners are not allowed to wear trousers.

