Federalism Institute demands apology from Justice Minister

The Federalism Institute in Malawi is demanding an apology from Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo over remarks he made on Thursday in Parliament.

On Thursday, the Minister was responding to Mzimba North Parliamentarian Yeremiah Chihana’s motion for the country to adopt federal system type of government.

In his response, the minister is quoted saying that the issue of the adoption of federal system of government is not of national interest as no Malawian is currently losing sleep over the absence of a federal system of Government.

These remarks have therefore angered the Federalism Institute which is promoting the adoption of federalism in Malawi.

According to a statement released to Malawi24, Leader of the grouping Lusungu Mwakhwawa said such a statement coming from the minister tells of government’s reluctance to find solutions to the challenges Malawians are facing.

He added that the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Titus Mvalo, must apologize to Malawians and withdraw the statement made on Thursday in the August House proceedings.

“Federalism Institute is disheartened by the statement made by the Minister of Justice in response to the motion by Honourable Yeremiah Chihana MP on the adoption of federal government.

“We are deeply shocked and utterly disturbed by the insensitive remarks by the honourable minister,” explained Mwakhwawa.

According to Mwakhwawa, it is unfortunate, that the statement is coming from the very Minister of Justice who is aware that such statements have the highest potential of triggering chaos and secession.

“It is clear that the minister and the current government are happy with the sufferings of millions of Malawians whose hopes and aspirations lie only in the federal system of government. The Minister’s careless words coupled by serious corruption and abuse of state powers happening in this country must be condemned in the strongest of terms,” explained Mwakhwawa.

Mwakhwawa also called for Parliament to be shut down from 3rd March until the time President Lazarus Chakwera will call for a referendum for Malawians to decide on their future system of government.

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Malawi24