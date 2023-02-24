Driver escapes with K7.5 million

A driver at Office World Company Police in Lilongwe identified as Nelson Swalesi, 35, has allegedly escaped with over K7.5 million.

Lilongwe police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said Swalesi escaped with the money on February 22.

According to Chigalu, the driver accompanied the company’s accounts assistant to withdraw the money from First Capital Bank Area 3 branch.

While in the banking hall, the accounts assistant realized that he had forgotten his identity card and asked the driver to use his card for the transaction.

Then they both comfortably sat on lounge chairs waiting for their turn.

The driver was later called to go on the till to collect the money.

“Taking advantage that the accounts assistant was busy with his phone, the driver quietly sneaked out of the bank with all the cash, K7,573,000 and car keys,” said Chigalu.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for the driver.

