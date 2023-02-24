Chakwera admits Malawi is not producing enough exportable goods

President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, says Malawi is suffering because it is not producing enough valuable and exportable goods and services to generate necessary forex and revenue.

He made the remarks today when presiding over the 16th congregation of the University of Livingstonia (Unilia) graduation at Mzuzu Auction floor hall in Mzuzu.

In his speech, Chakwera said transformation is good but not enough to change the situation hence the need to restructure the economy to be productive by creating wealth and jobs and achieved food insecurity.

He added that he believes that the new graduates are the tribe of hope eager to do their part in graduating Malawi from low to middle status by 2030.

“[These are] people that will not point fingers at others nor whisper that Malawi is doom to fail but a tribe that will roll up sleeves of their shirts and work towards the 2063 vision,” said Chakwera.

At Unilia, 814 have graduated with certificates, diplomas, degrees and masters degree from four campuses of laws , Ekwendeni, Ekwendeni college of medicine and Kaning’ina.

Graduants have attained qualifications in programmes such as nursing and midwifery, social science, clinical services, nursing and midwifery, business communication studies, journalism and development communication , computer engineering and education.

University of Livingstonia has ben in existence for 20 years and this is its 16th graduation.

