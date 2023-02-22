MP tells Chakwera to walk the talk in fight against corruption

Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South Constituency Noel Lipipa has asked President Lazarus Chakwera to walk the talk in the fight against corruption.

Lipipa said this in Parliament yesterday when he was responding to the State of National Address (SONA) which was presented in Parliament on Friday by President Chakwera.

According to Lipipa, the SONA failed to address the country’s most critical problem which is corruption, and the fight against corruption should be a National agenda championed by the President himself and the Tonse Government.

He added that a good leader should know the difference between reality and an essay, the reality being corruption which is a curse to the nation and is currently the most dreadful.

“What I am saying is that we should find a way to slot in fight against corruption, hunger, disease and envy in our national anthem in that order. Corruption impedes economic growth and affects business operations, employment and investments. It is also reducing tax revenue and the effectiveness of various financial assistance programs.

“That is why our road infrastructure in all our cities remain poor and for as long as we don’t purpose to fight corruption, the people of Naperi will not have good roads, Nkolokosa will remain with all the potholes, Manja may never see a tarmac road, Chilobwe ringroad, Nancholi Road while Chisangalalo Road, and village house roads will remain a farfetched dream and mostly the citizens of Malawi will continue to suffer,” explained Lipipa.

Lipipa also hinted that the SONA though it was long it failed to address real issues on the ground.

He then told the President that in future he should make his SONA brief and straight to point and he should avoid new promises because up to now he is failing to achieve the promises he made during campaign period.

“Mr president our people don’t eat speeches, the people of Blantyre City south want improved living conditions, food security, low cost of living, clean water, clean city. Where is the servant leader? What happened to the high 5 agenda? Malawians are tired of rhetorical prose about change or efforts being made which remains unachievable as long as the vice of corruption is not addressed.

“The fact that you have allocated billions into ACB doesn’t really mean you are fighting corruption as evidenced in the deliberate effort to frustrate the ACB Director General and the bureau at large,” explained Lipipa.

The MP also questioned why the President didn’t talk about the K6.8 trillion which Malawi Government and the Bridging Foundation signed last year.

“It leaves us wondering, was this real or it was a gimmick to hoodwink Malawians? How come this subject as huge as it didn’t feature anywhere in the SONA? ,” he said.

