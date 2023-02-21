DPP MP suspended for defying orders

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara yesterday suspended Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Naomi Kilekwa for defying marching orders during President Lazarus Chakwera’s State of the Nation Address.

Kilekwa who represents Mulanje South East has been given a two-week suspension for defying marching orders.

Kilekwa defied the order of the speaker to leave the house for behaving disorderly when President Lazarus Chakwera was delivering his State of the Nation Address.

Apart from the fortnight long suspension, the speaker has also imposed an order for forfeiture of sitting allowances for the MP for 14 days while she will be on suspension.

The Speaker also suspended three other DPP parliamentarians for defending Mulanje South West MP not to leave the house. The members include Mary Navicha for Tchyolo Thava, Thoko Tembo for Neno South and Victoria Kingston MP for Mangochi Central.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24