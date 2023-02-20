Mozambican pastor dies after attempt to emulate Jesus’ 40 day fast

Pastor Barajah (credit: BBC)

A 39-year-old pastor in Mozambique has died after attempting to fast for 40 days.

The pastor has been identified as Francisco Barajah, the pastor and founder of the Santa Trindade Evangelical Church in the town of Messicah.

The BBC reported that the death of Francisco Barajah was confirmed on Wednesday last week.

Barajah wanted to copy what Jesus did in the bible by fasting for 40 days.

“After 25 days of fasting, he had lost a lot of weight to a point where he could not stand up, bathe or walk, ” the BBC reported.

His relatives and church members agreed to take him to hospital where he was diagnosed with acute aneamia and organ failure.

However, efforts to bring him back to health were not successful and the pastor died in hospital in Beira while receiving treatment.

“He was rehydrated with serums and an attempt was made to introduce liquid foods, but it was too late and and he died on Wednesday,” the BBC reported.

Members of the Santa Trindade Church said it was common for the pastor and his followers to fast, but not for that long.

However, His brother Marques Manuel Barajah said the pastor had fasted, but he challenged the medical diagnosis about his death.

“The truth is that my brother suffered from low blood pressure,” he said.

